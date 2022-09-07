‘The Other Black Girl’: Mariama Diallo To Direct Pilot Episode Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mariama Diallo (Master, Random Acts of Flyness) is set to direct the pilot episode of the Hulu original series The Other Black Girl.

The series follows Nella, an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. So when Hazel is hired, Nella is excited at first until her star begins to rise. Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The Other Black Girl is an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel of the same name.

Showrunner Danielle Henderson executive produces alongside Rashida Jones, Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Zakiya Dalila Harris. Onyx Collective is the studio.

Most recently, Diallo’s debut feature film, Master, premiered on Amazon Prime in March. Currently, she is developing her pilot, Noir, with Hiro Murai directing and executive producing.

Previously, she staffed Terence Nance’s HBO sketch series, Random Acts of Flyness, for Seasons 1 and 2, and her short film, Hair Wolf, won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize for “Best U.S. Fiction Short.”

Mariama is represented by UTA and Del Shaw Moonves.