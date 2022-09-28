‘The Night Manager’ Producer Ink Factory Promotes Michele Wolkoff To Creative Director

Fighting With My Family and The Night Manager producer Ink Factory has promoted Michele Wolkoff to Creative Director out of LA, leading teams in London, Mumbai and Seoul.

Wolkoff takes over from Katherine Butler, who stepped down over the summer, while Ian Spence has been promoted to Head of Finance and Operations.

Wolkoff has been Head of Film and TV, LA, at Simon and Stephen Cornwell’s company since 2020, while she used to head up Development for Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 outfit.

“Michele’s curatorial flair and drive to champion projects is a fantastic asset to the company, and we’re thrilled to have her stepping up as Creative Director,” said Stephen Cornwell.

The Ink Factory’s current slate includes The Plotters, a Korean language television series adaptation of Un-su Kim’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, with Soo Hugh attached to create and executive produce; a series based on the debut novel of Ghanian-American author Yasmin Angoe – thriller Her Name is Knight; an adaptation of C Pam Zhang’s How Much of These Hills is Gold with Anita Gou’s Kindred Spirit, and War Doctor, a feature based on British trauma surgeon David Nott’s memoir of working in conflict zones.

The busy drama indie The company recently completed a successful round of financing with key investors Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) and 127 Wall.