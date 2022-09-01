‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: The Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society will return with Season 2 on October 26, and Deadline has your first look at the trailer above. Following its two-episode premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

This season, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) are sent on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale).

When Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they are tasked with putting together riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme.

Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the group embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, using their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost associates.

The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, and Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal.

The Disney Branded Television series is based on the NY Times bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. It’s executive produced by Halcyon Studio a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company and 20th Television. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator), and Phil Hay (writer/creator) serve as executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Watch the trailer in full above.