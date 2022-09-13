‘The Music Man’ To End Broadway Run In January With Hugh Jackman’s Exit

The producers of Broadway’s hit musical revival The Music Man will end the show’s successful run on Jan. 1, 2023, when star Hugh Jackman exits after a year a Professor Harold Hill.

"I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton [Foster] will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry," said Kate Horton, who produced along with Barry Diller and David Geffen.

The biggest new commercial hit of the 2021-2022 Broadway season, The Music Man has broken house records at the Winter Garden Theatre week after week, and has played to 402,017 audience members.

When it closes, the revival of the Meredith Wilson musical, directed by Jerry Zaks, will have played 358 regular and 46 preview performances.

Jackman has missed some recent performances as he has attended film festivals in Venice and Toronto to promote Florian Zeller’s The Son, which has earned strong reviews for Jackman’s performance.

Here is Horton’s complete statement:

We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night. I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry. Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.