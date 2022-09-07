‘The Masked Singer’ Revamps Format Ahead Of Season 8

There will be some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer premieres later this month.

Under the new format announced today by the network, each episode of the celebrity singing contest will feature the usual knock-out performances by elaborately disguised celebrities, but for the first time, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show. That celebrity will get a front row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking, and for the first time, won’t have to to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against.

The Top Two singers then will face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask. The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semi-finals.

You can watch a sneak peek at the new season below.

Celebrity guest appearances (unmasked) this season will include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The new season will include 22 celebrity contestants, the most of any season yet, disguised in costumes that include “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog” and “Mummies.” New themed episodes this season include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.”

Celebrities who have performed previously on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Jewel, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, En Vogue, JoJo Siwa, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Nick Lachey, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, among others.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, Season 8 of The Masked Singer debuts Wednesday, September 21 at 8 PM.

Based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp., The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner.