‘The Lord Of The Rings’ OG Stars Plead For Inclusivity Amid Racist Backlash Against ‘The Rings Of Power’

The original stars of The Lord of the Rings film series by Peter Jackson are coming together to plead for inclusivity amid a racist backlash against the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Some viewers have expressed their discontent over the casting of people of color for the series as they believe it goes against the source material created by author J. R. R. Tolkien.

Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan came together on social media to support the diversity in the casting of the Amazon Prime Video series.

“You are all welcome here,” reads the Twitter caption Wood shared.

The trio of actors is seen wearing a t-shirt featuring the ears of the Middle-earth creatures in a variety of skin tones. Wood and the other actors offered a link to buy the shirt they are wearing at the virtual store. According to the description of the item, “50% of all proceeds will go to a charity (to be selected by Don’s community) that support POC.”

Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Elven warrior Arondir in The Rings of Power, replied to Wood’s tweet with the following message: “Much love.”

Cruz Córdova recently opened up about having to fight racist trolls on social media that have only showcased “pure and vicious hate speech” against him.

“I fought so hard for this role for this very reason,” he recently told Esquire. “I felt that I could carry that torch. I made sure that my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming.”

Sean Astin also expressed support for diversity adding in a tweet, “You are all welcome here.”