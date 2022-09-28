‘The Lincoln Project’ Trailer: Showtime Docuseries Looks ‘Meteoric Rise And Sudden Rift’ Of Anti-Donald Trump Effort — Watch

Showtime is unveiling the trailer for The Lincoln Project, the upcoming docuseries that looks at the effort by GOP strategists to stop Donald Trump.

Directed by Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer, the project “goes behind the scenes of the meteoric rise and sudden rift” of the group, according to a rep for the project. The project shows the groups audacious efforts to defeat Trump, drawing his attention when he was in the White House, but it also features its members as they grapple with a sexual harassment scandal and internal breaks over its finances.

“Here’s the key: There’s nothing noble about us. But we’re useful,” Lincoln Project member Stuart Stevens says at one point in the trailer.

The Super PAC was formed in late 2019 by Stevens, George Conway, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn, Ron Steslow, Reed Galen and Mike Madrid. In January, 2021, The New York Times published a story in which 21 men accused Weaver of sending in appropriate messages. Weaver already had left the project due to health reasons, but the story led to months of upheaval at the organization. The Lincoln Project is currently working on the midterms, with Wilson and Galen as board members and Stevens among the senior advisers.

The five-part docuseries debuts on Oct. 7.