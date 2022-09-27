‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Promotes Matt Lappin To Co-Exec Producer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has promoted Matt Lappin.

Lappin becomes co-exec producer of the late-night CBS show. He was most recently senior supervising producer of the show.

The move will see him expand his responsibilities on the creative side of The Late Show alongside exec producer Tom Purcell. Lappin will continue to be part of the writing staff and will lead the team that produces the monologue and other comedy segments.

It is the first executive move on The Late Show since the departure of exec producer Chris Licht. Licht, who now runs CNN, oversaw the business and operational side of the show with Purcell overseeing the creative direction.

Lappin has been with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since its launch in 2015 and has worked with Colbert for nearly 25 years. He first served as a writer on Comedy Central’s Strangers With Candy and then as a supervising producer and writer on The Colbert Report.

The Late Show, which is produced by The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios, is exec produced by Colbert, Purcell and Jon Stewart.