‘The Kissing Booth’ Filmmaker Vince Marcello & iGeneration Studios Developing Period Drama Series ‘Diva’ Inspired By Rise Of French Opera Singer Julie d’Aubigny

EXCLUSIVE: Vince Marcello (The Kissing Booth trilogy) is set to showrun and executive produce Diva, a new drama series inspired by the exploits of real-life French heroine Julie d’Aubigny, from iGeneration Studios. Marcello co-created the series with Max Benitz — who will serve as its head writer — and will also direct a portion of its episodes.

Billed as a period adventure-drama told through a very contemporary lens, Diva chronicles D’Aubigny’s rise from an impoverished servant in 1680s France to battle rogues and royalty alike, in her quest to conquer the stage as the opera singer otherwise known as La Maupin. The show set amidst some of Europe’s most iconic settings, including Louis XIV’s Palace of Versailles, the backstreets of Paris and Marseille, and the lavender-filled hillsides of Provence, will then watch as La Maupin finds fame, fortune and love – with both men and women – along the way.

iGeneration Studios’ CEO Ed Glauser and UK Managing Director Michael Shyjka will exec produce Diva along with Marcello and Benitz. The project will be brought to market at Mipcom 2022, which is taking place in Cannes from October 17-20.

“I was immediately drawn to Julie Maupin’s fascinating story but was also amazed that so little is known today about a woman who has been described as ‘the original celebrity,’ someone whose magnificent vocal artistry, magnetic personality and audacious rejection of social expectations made her one of the most famous, and controversial, figures of her time,” said Marcello. “I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Julie back to life in ‘Diva,’ a celebration of music, dance, adventure, drama and romance. I believe this series captures the spirit of Julie’s passionate and rebellious life in a way that will truly connect and resonate with contemporary audiences around the world.”

“I’m delighted to be working with Vince again after the three ‘The Kissing Booth’ features,” added Glauser. “‘Diva’ is an irresistible opportunity to showcase Vince’s love of opera, musical theatre and European history. As I know well, Vince’s talent for telling coming-of-age stories means he’s the ideal creative voice to bring Julie Maupin’s remarkable story to contemporary audiences globally. His vision for ‘Diva’ matches and enhances our aspirations for this gorgeous and exciting show.”

Marcello is best known for writing, directing and producing Netflix’s hugely popular YA romance trilogy The Kissing Booth, starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, for Netflix and iGeneration. The second installment in the film series, released in July of 2020, is still among the top 10 most watched films in the history of the streaming service.

Benitz is an actor, writer and producer who starred alongside Russell Crowe in 20th Century Fox’s Oscar-winning period epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. He’s otherwise best known for Six Months Without Sundays, his reportage account from the frontline of the war in Afghanistan.

Best known for producing the Kissing Booth films, iGeneraton Studios is a London-based production company focused on developing and producing scripted dramas for the young adult to primetime connected audiences. The company is currently in post-production on the Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys, based on the novel by Ali Novak, which is due to launch on the streamer in 2023.

Marcello is represented by APA, The Gotham Group and George Davis at Nelson Davis; Benitz by Andrew Mills of Revolution Talent, London.