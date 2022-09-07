‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Releases Week One Guest Lineup

Simon Cowell — together with Magic Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Viola Davis — will help Jennifer Hudson launch her eponymous talk show.

The Jennifer Hudson Show kicks off Sept. 12 in syndication. As previously announced, Hudson will begin her new daytime gig with a conversation with her former American Idol judge Cowell. Its their first sit-down conversation since Hudson’s memorable 2004 season.

Here’s the guest lineup for the rest of Hudson’s premiere week:

Sept. 13: Hudson will chat with NBA legend Magic Johnson, followed by an interview and performance by Mickey Guyton, the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.

Sept. 14: Comedian and Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvonne Orji (Insecure) will join Hudson in-studio.

Sept. 15: Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham will chat about her Apple show and her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2.

Sept. 16: Viola Davis who will discuss her new film, The Woman King.

The Jennifer Hudson Show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. The Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Shani Black (Red Table Talk, Dr. Phil) will serve as co-executive producer.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.