‘The Hype’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Return Of Co-Signers Offset, Bephie & Marni To HBO Max Competition

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has released the trailer for The Hype Season 2 and it features the return of co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofonte. The streetwear competition will drop on Thursday, September 22 with three episodes followed by three additional episodes on September 29 and concluding with the final two episodes on October 6.

The Hype puts the artistry and entrepreneurial hustle of up-and-coming visionary designers to the ultimate test. Tackling timed challenges for a shot at a career-changing Co-Sign, a $150,000 cash prize plus having their designs sold exclusively on StockX, the premier platform for trading and consuming current culture, the designers must create ready-to-wear pieces that balance art and commerce while remaining authentic to their vision.

Twelve up-and-coming streetwear designers compete in the series to showcase their cutting-edge designs and entrepreneurial hustle to prove their brand is the future of fashion – and worthy of the hype.

Throughout the season, special guests will appear like DJ Khaled, Dapper Dan, Law Roach, 24KGoldn, Bobby Hundreds, Rhuigi, Angelo Baque, Blacc Sam, BH, Paul Rodriguez and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Offset will also welcome some special guest stars as his kids join him in one of the episodes, as seen in the trailer.

Additionally, Speedy is returning to host the 8-episode sophomore season of the reality series competition.

The Hype is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Rachelle Mendez, Rikki Hughes, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Renata Lombardo and Kiari “Offset” Cephus. Hughes is also the showrunner.

Watch the trailer for The Hype Season 2 below!