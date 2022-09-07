‘The Good Doctor’s Bria Samoné Henderson Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Bria Samoné Henderson (The Good Doctor) has signed with Gersh for representation.

Henderson is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Jordan Allen on David Shore’s hit ABC medical drama, The Good Doctor. Returning to the Freddie Highmore-fronted show when its sixth season debuts on October 3rd, Henderson’s character was originally introduced in Season 4, as a first year surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Henderson also notably played radical feminist and Ms. Magazine editor Margaret Sloan in the critically acclaimed FX on Hulu limited series, Mrs. America, starring there alongside Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks and many more. She will next be seen starring alongside Malik Akerman, Rob Corddry, Jerry O’Connell and others in Vertical Entertainment’s upcoming comedy The Donor Party, from writer-director Thom Harp. Also coming up for the actress is the Participant & A24 project BLKNWS — an adaptation of filmmaker, music video director and video artist Kahlil Joseph’s video exhibition of the same name.

Henderson executive produced, wrote, and starred in the pilot Virginality, which was awarded Outstanding Comedic Digital series at the 2022 Micheaux Film Festival. The project was recently selected by the BronzeLens Film Festival, where she also received the Rising Superstar Award at The Women SuperStars Honors, an event recognizes trailblazing women in the film and television industry.

Henderson was nominated by Niecy Nash for the Women in Film Pathmaker Grant in 2021. She also previously starred in the short film Prepared, with her performance winning her the award for Outstanding Comedic Actress (Short Film) at the Micheaux Film Festival, as well as director Malika Oyetimein’s adaptation of Lee Edward Colston II’s The First Deep Breath for the National Black Theatre.

Previously chosen to take part in the NBC Spotlight Diversity Showcase, Henderson continues to be represented by Vanguard Management Group.