Richard Flood & Acushla-Tara Kupe To Lead ‘The Gone’ For RTÉ and TVNZ With ‘GOT’s Michelle Fairley Also Aboard

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Flood (Grey’s Anatomy) and Acushla-Tara Kupe (Mr Corman) have been cast as leads in The Gone, a mystery drama series for RTÉ and New Zealand’s TVNZ that brings together Irish and Māori culture. The pair will front the series, which goes into principal photography on location in Auckland and Te Aroha, New Zealand this week, with further shooting taking place in Ireland’s capital Dublin late this year.

New Zealand’s Kingfisher Films and About Joan co-producer Blinder Films are co-producing, in association with another Kiwi firm, Southern Light Films. Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand Government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund and New Zealand’s Screen Production Grant; Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann; NZ On Air; and the BAI Sound & Vision Fund have all supported the production. Red Arrow International Studios has the distribution rights.

The Gone stars Flood as Theo Richter, an Irish detective who teams with Kiwi cop Diana Huia (Kupe) to find a young Irish couple vanish from an infamous rural North Island New Zealand town. Amidst the search and a race against time, the pair have to contend with a community’s growing disquiet that the disappearances may be linked to a series of historical murders.

Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Carolyn Bracken (The Dublin Murders) , Liam Carney (Gangs of New York) and Aaron Monaghan (Assassin’s Creed) have also been cast along with Aotearoa/New Zealand’s Wayne Hapi (Tūhoe, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), Manu Bennett (Te Arawa, Ngāti Kahungunu), Vanessa Rare (Ngāti Pu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāpuhi) and Scott Wills.

Flood is coming off a three-year run on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr Cormac Hayes. He’s also known for European-U.S. procedural Crossing Lines, Irish crime drama Red Rock and a role in Showtime’s Shameless. Kupe most recently appeared as Susan Corman in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Apple TV+ series Mr Corman and is set to appear in season two of Acorn TV and TVNZ’s comedy-drama series Under the Vines.

The Gone‘s writers are Michael Bennett (In Dark Places) and Anna McPartlin (Striking Out, Holby City), with Peter Meteherangi Tikao Burger (One Lane Bridge, Until Proven Innocent, Resolve) and Hannah Quinn (Vikings Valhalla, Blood, The Stranger) directing.

Executive Producers are Karl Zohrab for Kingfisher Films; Yvonne Donohoe (Striking Out, Extra Ordinary) and Katie Holly (Mr Malcolm’s List, Love & Friendship) for Blinder Films andGreg Bailey from Southern Light, whose Timothy White is a producer alongside Reikura Kahi. Simone Nathan (Our Flag Means Death, Kid Sister) and Karl Zohrab created the series, with developed by McPartlin, Bennett and Donohoe.

“What an adventure it’s been so far, working across Aotearoa New Zealand and Ireland with our colleagues at Blinder Films on the development of this gripping mystery,” said Zohrab. “We can’t wait to see these scripts brought to life by series directors Peter and Hannah, along with our terrific cast and crew.

“The process of bringing The Gone to screen has been a true international cultural collaboration & a journey of learning, challenging, sharing stories and ideas; merging brilliant writing, directing, acting and creative talent from Ireland and New Zealand, two countries full of beauty, complexity and with many similarities,” said Donohoe. “We’re so thankful for the immense support from all our partners and we can’t wait for audiences to spend time with our characters, fall into the mysterious web of our story and be immersed in the two contrasting worlds of the series.”

“The Gone series transports us to a picturesque small town with characters and storylines that reflect how culturally unique Aotearoa is,” added producer Kahi. “Te reo Māori [Māori language] is weaved organically through the series, reflective of a nation that is on a journey towards embracing the Māori language.”

RTE worked with Blinder on Irish legal drama Striking Out and the broadcaster’s Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions Dermot Horan said of The Gone: “It promises to be a cracking drama and one which will hopefully have viewers glued to their seats both in Ireland and New Zealand. We are particularly happy to be working with our fellow national broadcaster, TVNZ and with Red Arrow, who will be distributing this high-end drama to international broadcasters and platforms.”

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content, added: “We’re delighted to be continuing our commitment to co-productions to bring the very best premium content to TVNZ. The Gone is a thrilling concept that is sure to resonate with our viewers across TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.”

Flood is represented by More Medavoy Management, Denton Brierley, and Gersh. Kupe is represented by Gail Cowan Management in New Zealand and Rigmarole Management in the UK.