‘The Flash’: Richard Harmon Joins CW Series As A New Captain Boomerang

EXCLUSIVE: A key Arrowverse villain is heading to Central City. Richard Harmon (The 100) has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’s The Flash.

Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.

Actor Nick E. Tarabay played Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang in the Arrowverse and was killed off in the fifth season of CW’s Arrow.

The Flash stars Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Harmon, known for his role as John Murphy on CW’s The 100, recurred as the character in seasons 1 and 2, and was upped to series regular for the final five seasons. His other TV credits include CW’s Smallville and The Secret Circle, Syfy’s Jeremiah, Flash Gordon and Caprica and Fox’s Fringe, among others. On the film side, Harmon can be seen starring alongside Madison Pettis in the recently released Margaux. Harmon is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.