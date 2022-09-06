‘The Fabelmans’: Steven Spielberg’s Latest To Close Out AFI Fest 2022

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will make its U.S. premiere at AFI Fest 2022 — closing out the festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 6. The latest film from the AFI Life Achievement Award recipient is set to make its world premiere this month at the Toronto Film Festival, arriving in theaters beginning November 11.

Loosely based on the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s childhood and upbringing, The Fabelmans centers on Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a young man growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. The film from Universal and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment also stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch, David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner, also producing alongside Kushner and Academy Award nom Kristie Macosko Krieger.

“AFI FEST is where magic happens. And there is no greater cinematic magician than Steven Spielberg,” said AFI President and CEO, Bob Gazzale. “We are honored to celebrate his return to the festival with this intimately powerful film that will send the audience’s spirits soaring.”

Now in its 36th year, AFI Fest will take place exclusively in person in Los Angeles from November 2-6. Tickets and passes to the festival will become available for purchase in October at this link.