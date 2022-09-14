‘The Crown’ Season 5, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Queen Charlotte’, ‘Three-Body Problem’ Among Shows To Be Previewed At Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix has revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24.
Per the streamer, the event will feature “news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.”
The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 3, Queen Charlotte and the anticipated sci-fi drama Three-Body Problem are just a few of the TV shows set to be previewed.
The 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix follows below:
At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.
At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.
At 10:00 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.
Here’s the full list of TV shows, movies and video games that will be showcased.
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice In Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead To Me
- El Amor Después Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily In Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow And Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
MOVIES
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A Través Del Mar
- Beyond The Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heart Of Stone
- Kathal Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School For Good And Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place Or Mine
VIDEO GAMES
- Compass Point: West
- Destra: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
Watch the Tudum trailer below.
