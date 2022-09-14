‘The Crown’ Season 5, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Queen Charlotte’, ‘Three-Body Problem’ Among Shows To Be Previewed At Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix has revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24.

Per the streamer, the event will feature “news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.”

The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 3, Queen Charlotte and the anticipated sci-fi drama Three-Body Problem are just a few of the TV shows set to be previewed.

The 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix follows below:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10:00 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Here’s the full list of TV shows, movies and video games that will be showcased.

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

MOVIES

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Través Del Mar

Beyond The Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio

Heart Of Stone

Kathal Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School For Good And Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place Or Mine

VIDEO GAMES