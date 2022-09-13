‘The Crown’ Enters Netflix Top Ten Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked viewership of the first season of The Crown.

The British royal drama has entered Netflix’s Top Ten list this week following the Monarch’s death. It has entered in seventh spot with 17.57M hours viewed.

The first season of The Crown premiered in 2016, long before the streamer started putting out detailed top ten rankings.

The Peter Morgan-created drama series kicked off by starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

It traced her life from her wedding in 1947 to 1955, taking in the death of King George VI, promoting Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne, leading up to resignation of Winston Churchill as prime minister.

Vanessa Kirby, Jared Harris and John Lithgow also starred.

The series, which is heading into its fifth season in November, is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

Elsewhere, in this week’s top ten were season five of Cobra Kai, leading the pack with 107M hours viewed.

Limited series Devil in Ohio was in second place with 70.8M hours viewed, The Imperfects was watched for 24M hours, Dated and Related got 19.8M hours, The Sandman was watched for 19.5M hours, Partner Track was in sixth with 18M hours ahead of The Crown.

Stranger Things season four, Echoes and Manifest were bringing up the rear.