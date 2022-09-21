Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’ Crack Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 During Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II, ‘Attorney Woo’s Extraordinary Streak Ends

Queen Elizabeth II’s Sept. 8 death sent viewers flocking to Netflix’s The Crown, with Season 1 of the Peter Morgan drama returning to the streamer’s Top 10 at #7 for the week of Sept. 5 – Sept. 11, which included the day the news of the Queen’s passing broke and the three days that followed. For the week of Sept. 12 – Sept. 18, which coincided with UK’s period of national mourning, The Crown‘s first season rose to #3 with 40.8M hours viewed, with Season 2 also reentering the Top 10 at #7 with 16.7M hours viewed.

Cobra Kai remained #1 with 95M hours viewed in its first full week of release. Two new entries made the Top 10, Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 at #2 (49M), and Sins Of Our Mother at #6 with 24.4M.

New Korean phenom Extraordinary Attorney Woo ended its impressive streak at the top of the non-English language Netflix weekly rankings. After holding the #1 spot for nine of its first ten weeks, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3, the show slipped to #4 last week with 22M more hours viewed. Topping the Non-English weekly chart were new series Narco-Saints, which was #1 with strong 62.7M hours viewed, second across English and non-English fare, Diary of a Gigolo (34.4M) and El Rey, Vicente Fernadez (22.7M).

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s tally on Netflix’s all-time chart, which is supposed to be based on the first 28 days of release, also has been inexplicably climbing. It has crossed the 400M mark with 402.5 M for #6. Overall, the legal drama was #1 across all Netflix series — English and non-English language — for two weeks.