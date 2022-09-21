Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’ Crack Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 During Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II, ‘Attorney Woo’s Extraordinary Streak Ends

Skip to main content
Claire Foy Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown' Alex Bailey/Netflix/Everett Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Sept. 8 death sent viewers flocking to Netflix’s The Crown, with Season 1 of the Peter Morgan drama returning to the streamer’s Top 10 at #7 for the week of Sept. 5 – Sept. 11, which included the day the news of the Queen’s passing broke and the three days that followed. For the week of Sept. 12 – Sept. 18, which coincided with UK’s period of national mourning, The Crown‘s first season rose to #3 with 40.8M hours viewed, with Season 2 also reentering the Top 10 at #7 with 16.7M hours viewed.

Cobra Kai remained #1 with 95M hours viewed in its first full week of release. Two new entries made the Top 10, Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 at #2 (49M), and Sins Of Our Mother at #6 with 24.4M.

New Korean phenom Extraordinary Attorney Woo ended its impressive streak at the top of the non-English language Netflix weekly rankings. After holding the #1 spot for nine of its first ten weeks, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3, the show slipped to #4 last week with 22M more hours viewed. Topping the Non-English weekly chart were new series Narco-Saints, which was #1 with strong 62.7M hours viewed, second across English and non-English fare, Diary of a Gigolo (34.4M) and El Rey, Vicente Fernadez (22.7M).

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s tally on Netflix’s all-time chart, which is supposed to be based on the first 28 days of release, also has been inexplicably climbing. It has crossed the 400M mark with 402.5 M for #6. Overall, the legal drama was #1 across all Netflix series — English and non-English language — for two weeks.

