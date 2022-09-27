‘The Cleaning Lady’: K.C. Collins Joins Season 2 Of Fox Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: K.C. Collins (Lost Girl) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady.

Written by Miranda Kwok, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung as Thony, a doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Collins will play Special Agent Tyler Jefferson, a high-flier at the FBI who has quickly risen up the ranks at the bureau through his hard work, tenacity and sheer brilliance. Now leading the task force on a high-profile drug case, Tyler finds himself hounded by Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson), who is determined to get back on the case. What starts as a great rivalry between Tyler and Garrett turns into a true partnership as they strive towards the same goal — to take down one of the biggest drug kingpins in Vegas.

Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil and Shiva Negar also star.

The Cleaning Lady was developed by executive producer Kwok and executive produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. It was produced in partnership between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

Collins is known for his four seasons on Syfy’s cult hit Lost Girl portraying Detective Hale. Recent TV credits include Clarice for CBS, Pretty Hard Cases for Amazon Freevee and The Strain for FX. On the feature side, he appeared in the Chris Rock feature Spiral for Lionsgate and stars in the English/French feature White Dog which releases at the end of 2022.

He is repped by Kohner Agency, Noble Caplan Abrams and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.