‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Slams Trolls Harassing Erin Moriarty, Says “Don’t Watch” & “We Don’t Want You”

'The Boys' Season 3 Key Art
Amazon Prime Video

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, is calling out the trolls that are harassing Erin Moriarty with “misogynistic” messages. The strong message came after Moriarty took to social media with an emotional plea to reflect on the comments people put out there.

“Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s f***ing message,” Kripke tweeted. “Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, f*** off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you. #TheBoysTV”

The day before, Moriarty shared an article on her Instagram that was titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’.” The piece explored the hate Starlight, the character that Moriarty portrays, gets on social media.

“I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again). I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically),” Moriarty posted on Instagram.

Moriarty added, “This does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against.”

The actor ended her post saying, “everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

