Shudder Announces Debut Date For ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans’

EXCLUSIVE: The Boulet Brothers are ready to unveil the spinoff of their popular The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula on Shudder.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly on both Shudder and AMC+. Hosted and created by the popular duo, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans will be a ten-episode spin-off series starring drag icons from the show’s previous seasons. They will compete in a grand championship of drag artistry and physical challenges for a $100,000 grand prize, along with the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever Dragula Titans crown and title.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans will take place in a haunted mansion dubbed the “underworld.”

“We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we’ve brought together,” says the Boulet Brothers. “There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show Gagula during filming, and we really can’t wait for audiences to see it – this show is truly the most compelling content we’ve created to date.”

“The Boulet Brothers and our previous ‘Dragula’ series have attracted a wonderfully passionate, engaged and diverse fanbase and we’re delighted to bring them even more of the content they crave with this next competition series, especially during our biggest, most celebrated month of the year,” added Craig Engler, GM of Shudder.

Along with returning fan favorite competitors (to be announced at a later date), there will also be a rotating cast of guest judges from the show’s past and present, including Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Justin Simien (director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), pop metal princess Poppy, drag superstars Alaska and Katya, and horror royalty Joe Bob Briggs (Last Drive In), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob’s Wife), among them.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is the first project to be rolled out as part of the duo’s multi-project deal with Shudder.

The Boulet Brothers are represented by CAA and managed by PEG.