‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White Set To Co-Star In Apple Original Films’ ‘Fingernails’

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Allen White is continuing to find projects to fill his schedule while his hit FX show The Bear is on hiatus. Sources tell Deadline he is set to join Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in Apple Original Films Fingernails, the new English-language feature from award-winning director Christos Nikou.

Apple Original Films landed the film at Cannes this year. The project is produced by Dirty Films and FilmNation Entertainment and is set to begin production later this year.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) begins working at one of these institutes as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

White will play Ryan, Anna’s longtime partner with whom she is in a certified love relationship.

Nikou co-wrote Fingernails with Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. His acclaimed debut film Apples premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival and went on to be Greece’s official Oscar entry.

Following the success of the summer breakout hit The Bear, White has been in high demand all over town, given his critically acclaimed performance in the FX series. The series recently was given a second-season renewal, and White and his team have been going through offers to figure out the right projects to fit in before the second season begins shooting.

He recently signed on to star opposite Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in the A24 film The Iron Claw, where they will play famous wrestling siblings the Von Erichs. Sean Durkin is writing and directing that film and the plan is to shoot both The Iron Claw and Fingernails concurrently before heading back for Season 2 of The Bear.

He is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and attorney Robert Koch.