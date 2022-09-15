‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White To Co-Star In Sean Durkin’s ‘The Iron Claw’ For A24

US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of FX's "The Bear" held at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: Following the breakout success of the FX series The Bear, Jeremy Allen White looks to have found his first big project to keep him busy during the shows hiatus. Sources tell Deadline that White is set to co-star opposite Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in A24’s The Iron Claw where the three will play world famous wrestling siblings, the Von Erichs. White will play Kerry Von Erich, with Efron playing Kevin and Dickinson playing David.

A24 and Access Industries is co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

Following the series finale of Shameless, which put White on the map, he was quick to find another hit show where he is now front and center with FX’s The Bear. One of the biggest surprise hits of the summer, the show not only earned White rave reviews that is sure to put him in the award season mix next Emmy season, the show quickly earned a renewal for a second season.

