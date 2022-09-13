‘The Bear’ Actress Ayo Edebiri On Going Undercover To Cook Up Her Role On FX Series – Emmy Red Carpet

Skip to main content
Julia Garner Wins At Emmys & Takes 3rd Award For 'Ozark': "Thank You For Writing Ruth, She's Changed My Life"

By Antonia Blyth, Anthony D'Alessandro

She said she was leaving and didn’t want to take any more of it on season one of FX’s hit summer Hulu streaming series The Bear

We’re talking about Ayo Edebiri’s riveting character Sydney Adamu on the show. She’s a CIA-trained chef who returns to her Chicago home town to work for James Beard Award-winning chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) who’s trying to improve the rundown eatery The Original Beef of Chicagoland, owned by his late brother. She makes a bold decision at the end of the season in the restaurant. The season winds down with The Beef crew, now the Bear, heading into another business venture rather than fix their problems and pay off their debt.

The Upright Citizens Brigade alum tells us that she not only worked in restaurants before she started writing and acting (“that first-hand research trauma started there”), but she and White trained in a kitchen for a few months prior to filming The Bear.

“People recognized Jeremy, but nobody knew who I was at all, which was good for research,” she told us on the Primetime Emmy red carpet tonight.

“It was kind of annoying when I was like ‘Yeah, I stayed up late to clean until 12, and Jeremy was like ‘I got to go home!'”

The Bear was re-upped for a second season back in July with FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier exclaiming that the series “exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations.” The show was created and co-showran by Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Bear also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

 

