‘The Bay’ Heading To Peacock; Upcoming Season Featuring Maxwell Caulfield, Stephen Schnetzer, Joe Lando & More

EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Bay can now find the digital sudser on Peacock.

The multi-camera serial drama is currently in production on 20 all-new episodes that will be released later this year, marking the completion of its 100th episode. Today, the cast and crew will commemorate the milestone while on location in Sun Valley, CA.

Filmed on location in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, the new episodes star Daytime Emmy winners Kristos Andrews (Survive the Game) and Karrueche Tran (Claws, Bel-Air) as super couple Pete and Vivian Garrett, as well as Daytime Emmy winners Mary Beth Evans (Days of Our Lives) as Sara Garrett, Tristan Rogers (General Hospital) as Commissioner Lex Martin, Eric Nelsen (1883) as Daniel Garrett, and Mike Manning (This is Us) as Caleb McKinnon. Andrews will be doing double duty as Pete Garrett’s diabolical twin brother Adam Kenway, a role that garnered him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Drama Series in 2020.

Returning series regulars for the upcoming installments include Najee De-Tiege (Power Rangers: Samurai), Celeste Fianna (Bandit), Jackie Zeman (General Hospital), Alicia Leigh Willis (The L Word), Matthew Ashford and Brandon Beemer (Days of Our Lives). Daytime Emmy winner A Martinez (Longmire), as well as newcomer Kiara Liz Ortega and Carlo Mendez (Parks and Recreation) are also series regulars this season.

Special guest stars appearing this season include Maxwell Caulfield (Dynasty), Stephen Schnetzer (Another World), and the returns of Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), John Aprea (The Godfather II & III), and Bruce Davison (Ozark).

Also, guest starring is Latin Grammy Winner Draco Rosa, Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers: Megaforce), Alexia Robinson, Real Andrews (General Hospital), McKenzie Westmore (Passions), Precious V. Mayes (The Magic), Breana Raquel (Purple Hearts), Txunamy Ortiz (Class of 1970), Mariann Aalda (The Blacklist), Dante Aleksander (The Raven), Bianca D’Ambrosio (Call Jane), and Daytime Emmy winner Chiara D’Ambrosio (Slapface).

Created and directed by Daytime Emmy winning producer and director Gregori J. Martin, The Bay is produced by the independent film and television production company LANY Entertainment in association with SheMogul Media. The series is written by Martin and multiple Daytime Emmy winner Wendy Riche (General Hospital), who also serves as Executive Producer.

With a total of 23 Daytime Emmy wins and 56 nominations, The Bay is also available on PopStar! TV, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi in the US, Channel 10 and Ten Play in Australia, SABC in South Africa, and others. The series is distributed internationally by GRB Entertainment.