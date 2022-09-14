‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Peacock

Peacock has slotted Friday, September 30 for the Season 3 premiere of The Amber Ruffin Show. The acclaimed topical late-night series will return with the first of five episodes on September 30, followed by additional episodes October 7, November 4 & 11 and December 16. Guests will be announced at a later date.

“We are so excited to bring you more of The Amber Ruffin Show!” said host, writer and executive producer Amber Ruffin. “This time we have more stars and more margaritas! It’s gonna be a party!”

“I can’t wait for fans of The Amber Ruffin Show to see what we have in store for them this fall,” said head writer and executive producer Jenny Hagel. “We’ve got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose.”

In the show, The Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and performer gives her take on the week’s news with added bits, songs and bowties.

The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions with Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker as executive producers.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Amber Ruffin Show are streaming on Peacock.

Watch Ruffin’s video announcement above.