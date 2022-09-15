‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series From Leslye Headland

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has been cast opposite Amandla Stenberg and newly minted Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae in Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte. In the series, which hails from Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm, Jacinto also joins previously announced Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said in announcing the project in December 2020. In the real universe of Star Wars, “acolyte” can refer to individuals with Force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

Details of the characters are being kept under wraps.

Headland serves the series director, writer, exec producer and showrunner.

Jacinto, who played Jason Mendoza on The Good Place, most recently seen in box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick, the Amazon movie I Want You Back and the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. He is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, Vancouver’s Principals Talent Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.