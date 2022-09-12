Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks As Head Of Lifestyle Programming & Daytime Originals

A+E Networks has hired Teri Kennedy to the newly-created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals.

Kennedy, who joined from Related Content Group, will develop original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation strand, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution.

She reports to Rob Sharenow, President of Programming for A+E Networks.

Kennedy has also previously worked as EVP, Development & Original Programming for Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions and EVP, Development & Original Programming at Ryan Seacrest Productions. She was also SVP, Current Production at Oxygen Media and was a producer on CBS’ Survivor.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the creative community to help bolster A+E’s industry leading slate and deep library of original lifestyle and daytime programming,” said Sharenow.