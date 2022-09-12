Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Co-Creator & Star Kevin Iso Signs With Artists First

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Features Lands Miramax Alexander Payne-Paul Giamatti Reteam ‘The Holdovers’ In Huge $30M Deal
Read the full story

Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks As Head Of Lifestyle Programming & Daytime Originals

A+E Networks has hired Teri Kennedy to the newly-created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals.

Kennedy, who joined from Related Content Group, will develop original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation strand, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution.

She reports to Rob Sharenow, President of Programming for A+E Networks.

Kennedy has also previously worked as EVP, Development & Original Programming for Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions and EVP, Development & Original Programming at Ryan Seacrest Productions. She was also SVP, Current Production at Oxygen Media and was a producer on CBS’ Survivor.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the creative community to help bolster A+E’s industry leading slate and deep library of original lifestyle and daytime programming,” said Sharenow.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad