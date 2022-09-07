‘Teletubbies’ Reboot With Tituss Burgess, Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Princess Power’ Join Netflix’s Preschool Slate

Teletubbies are making a return. A new, animated incarnation of the popular British kids series, narrated by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will premiere on Netflix Nov. 14. The project was announced as part of the streamer’s fall preschool slate, which also includes Princess Power, a new animated series based on the New York Times bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, as well as the previously announced Spirit Rangers, inspired by stories from Native American tribes and landscapes of American national parks.
Returning series on the roster include CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse and Waffles + Mochi.
Teletubbies became a global phenomenon when it first aired from 1997-2001 and was later rebooted for a 2015-1018 run.
Here are details about Netflix’s new preschool series
Teletubbies (premieres November 14)
- Synopsis: Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new, original “Tummy Tales” songs that will have the entire family dancing along!
- Original Series Co-Creator and Writer: Andrew Davenport
- Narrated by: Tituss Burgess
- The Teletubbies Performers are: Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage
- “Tummy Tales” Hosted by: Julia Pulo
- Teletubbies Executive Producers: Kate Bennetts, Maddy Darrall, Steven DeNure, Billy Macqueen, Michael Towner
- “Tummy Tales” Executive Producers: Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, Josh Scherba
- © and Production Company: © 2022 WildBrain Teletubbies Productions Inc.
- Format: 26 x 12-minute episodes, each written by Catherine Williams
Princess Power (premieres in 2023)
- Synopsis: Netflix’s new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No.1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of Today) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power‘s whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it’s not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference. Developed by Elise Allen (showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.
- Showrunner/Executive Producer: Elise Allen (Showrunner/EP)
- Executive Producers: Savannah Guthrie, alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.
- Supervising Producer: Monica Davila
- Production Company: Atomic Cartoons and Flower Films
- Format: 14 x 11-minute episodes
Spirit Rangers (premieres October 10)
- Synopsis: Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California. Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal descendant and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.
- Cast: Wačíŋyeya Iwáš’aka Yracheta as Kodi Skycedar, Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar, Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, Kimberly Guerrero as Mom, John Timothy as Dad, Cree Summer as Lizard and DeeDee and Shaun Taylor-Corbett as Coyote, Wes Studi as Sunny, Tantoo Cardinal as Moon, Devery Jacobs as Wind Eagle and Nyla Rose as Lawetlat’la
- Executive Producers: Karissa Valencia, Chris Nee
- Production Company: Netflix Animation and Laughing Wild in association with SUPERPROD
- Format: 10 x 22minute episodes
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.