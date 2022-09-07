‘Teletubbies’ Reboot With Tituss Burgess, Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Princess Power’ Join Netflix’s Preschool Slate

Teletubbies are making a return. A new, animated incarnation of the popular British kids series, narrated by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will premiere on Netflix Nov. 14. The project was announced as part of the streamer’s fall preschool slate, which also includes Princess Power, a new animated series based on the New York Times bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, as well as the previously announced Spirit Rangers, inspired by stories from Native American tribes and landscapes of American national parks.

Returning series on the roster include CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse and Waffles + Mochi.

Teletubbies became a global phenomenon when it first aired from 1997-2001 and was later rebooted for a 2015-1018 run.

Here are details about Netflix’s new preschool series

Teletubbies (premieres November 14)

Synopsis: Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ). Each episode includes new, original “Tummy Tales” songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

Original Series Co-Creator and Writer: Andrew Davenport

Narrated by: Tituss Burgess

The Teletubbies Performers are: Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage

“Tummy Tales” Hosted by: Julia Pulo

Teletubbies Executive Producers: Kate Bennetts, Maddy Darrall, Steven DeNure, Billy Macqueen, Michael Towner

“Tummy Tales” Executive Producers: Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, Josh Scherba

© and Production Company: © 2022 WildBrain Teletubbies Productions Inc.

Format: 26 x 12-minute episodes, each written by Catherine Williams

Princess Power (premieres in 2023)

Synopsis: Netflix’s new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No.1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of Today ) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power ‘s whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it’s not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference. Developed by Elise Allen (showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Elise Allen (Showrunner/EP)

Executive Producers: Savannah Guthrie, alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

Supervising Producer: Monica Davila

Production Company: Atomic Cartoons and Flower Films

Format: 14 x 11-minute episodes

(premieres October 10)