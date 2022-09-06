IATSE Goes On Strike Against MTV’s ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’

IATSE has launched a strike against Teen Mom Family Reunion, the MTV reality series that is filming its second season in Bend, OR. The union, which doesn’t have a contract with the show’s producers, went on strike on Labor Day.

“The crew on this production is demanding health and pension benefits that are being provided to the directorial team,” the union said.

According to IATSE, the show’s production company, Onsite Production, “is actively looking for replacement crew” and is scheduled to resume production today. “We are asking IATSE members not to cross this picket line to work on this production,” the union said in a message to its members. “If you are contacted to work on this production, please immediately contact your local union’s business agent.”

Season 2 of the reality show features feuding stars Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus. No premiere date has been set.