Jason Sudeikis Won’t Say If ‘Ted Lasso’ Is Going For A Fourth Season, So Quit Asking Him

The future of Ted Lasso beyond Season 3 has become a big source of speculation — at least among TV reporters. But Jason Sudeikis is not ready to say if they’re coming back for another year, no matter how happy he is that his Apple TV+ show just won another Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself,” he told reporters after the Emmy wins Monday. “The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn’t say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that’s more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you.”

But Brett Goldstein will, apparently. In June, the executive producer and co-star of Ted Lasso (and winner tonight) said that the Season 3 finale is being written as the series finale. “We are writing it like that,” he told the Sunday Times. “It was planned as three.” And executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence told Deadline in October that “we said this series was only going to be three seasons.”

Yet Apple has not confirmed the series will wrap with Season 3.

For now, Sudeikis sure doesn’t seem like he’s ready to leave his buddies. “Every single person up here gets along with each other, they support each other, both as artists and human beings,” he said backstage with the cast and writers of Ted Lasso. “Every single day we show up, it’s just fun. People care about each other. They want to see the best for each other. What a terrific reason to do a Sason 4, right?”