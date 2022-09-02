Taylor Swift Set For Toronto Film Festival Sit-Down Centered On ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

The star power of the 2022 Toronto Film Festival continued to rise Friday as news broke that pop superstar Taylor Swift will be making an appearance at this year’s edition.

Swift will be in Toronto for a new installment of TIFF’s In Conversation With… series, where she’ll introduce the first-ever 35mm screening of her music video All Too Well: The Short Film, then joining TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey for a conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music. Their chat is set for on Friday, September 9, at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Written and directed by Swift, All Too Well is inspired by her 2012 song from her fourth studio album, Red. The music video stars Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink and The Outfit‘s Dylan O’Brien. Saul Projects and Taylor Swift Productions produced it, with PolyGram Entertainment, Republic Records and Universal Pictures serving as its distributors, with the film being released via YouTube in November of last year, to accompany Swift’s re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift previously touted the project, in which she also appears, via a special screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

“We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker,” said Bailey. “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF.”

A singer, songwriter, producer, actor and director, Swift is the only woman in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times. She’s tied for the most Grammy wins by any artist (alongside Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon) and has thus far earned prizes in eight additional categories. In addition to music, Swift long has been a visual storyteller. From influencing the edits of her music videos, to writing the treatments herself and then making the jump to director, she has defined a distinct style that extends out of her songwriting. In 2021, she released re-recordings of Red (Taylor’s Version), as well as her acclaimed second album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as an act of reclamation and creative empowerment.

Tickets for In Conversation With… Taylor Swift go on sale to TIFF Members beginning September 3, with remaining tickets going on sale to the public on September 5. The festival runs from September 8-18.