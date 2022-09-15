Taye Diggs To Host ‘Back In The Groove’ Dating Series For Hulu

Hulu is getting into the love business with a new unscripted show hosted by Taye Diggs.

Back in the Groove will follow three women in their 40s, stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, who will check into The Groove Hotel, a resort on an island of the Dominican Republic. The goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.

“As the saying goes, you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” according to the Hulu announcement. “At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!”

The show marks the first unscripted Hulu Original series under the Walt Disney Television Alternative Banner. There will be eight episodes.

The three women are Sparkle, a 43-yesar-old from Atlanta; Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami, and Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke and Diggs. Back in the Groove is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd.

CAA represents all parties (except the contestants).