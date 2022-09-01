‘Tár’ Debuts To Exuberant Six-Minute-Plus Standing Ovation – Venice

Todd Field’s Tár clearly struck a chord with the world premiere audience inside the Venice Film Festival’s Sala Grande tonight. The movie was given a standing ovation of more than six minutes, which was only halted when the film team filtered out.

Cate Blanchett, who was in the house, stars in a buzzed about performance as the eponymous conductor who is the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The character is at the height of, and grappling with, her genius while swimming in the abyss of it and the toll it takes on those closest to her.

This is Field’s return to the big screen after a 16-year stretch since Little Children. Blanchett earlier today commented that it is a “rare and special moment when Todd decides to leave his house and make movie.”

She also earlier spoke of the “haunted” character of Lydia Tár, and noted how the film was “a very human portrait” while being “urgent” and “undeniable.”

In his review, Deadline’s Todd McCarthy said of Tár: “It takes a while for this nearly three-hour odyssey to achieve lift-off but, when it does, it soars. It’s more than worthy of any serious viewer’s attention, and classical music devotees will settle in happily for a long repast unlike anything they’ve seen onscreen before. Cate Blanchett hits another exceptional career high here in a dazzling performance that takes the film deeper with every scene.”

The Focus Features title will also play the New York Film Festival. It will release domestically on October 7.