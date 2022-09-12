Skip to main content
‘Swordplay’ Fantasy Series From The Baker Brothers, Lucien & Byrd And Glen Mazzara In Works At Macro

The Baker Brothers Getty Images

Macro Television Studios is set to produce Swordplay, an action fantasy drama series based on an original idea by Jonathan and Josh Baker aka The Baker Brothers (Kin).

The series was developed by The Baker Brothers, Hebru Brantley and Eric Phillips along with Macro Television Studios. Lucien Christian Adderly & Richard “Byrd” Wilson aka Lucien & Byrd (David Makes Man) were brought in to create the series and Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) to showrun.

In Swordplay, a sheltered teen and his newly befriended Hypebeast crew lace up their retro kicks and go for glory with an ancient sword used to defeat otherworldly creatures on the streets of LA.

Lucien & Byrd are creators, writers and executive producers. The Baker Brothers are directors/executive producers. Mazzara is executive producer and showrunner.

Also executive producing are Macro Television Studios’ Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez and Ahmadou Seck; Angry Hero’s Hebru Brantley and Eric Phillips. Macro Television Studios produces with Angry Hero, Red Bike Blue Bike, 89 Writers, 44 Strong Productions.

 

