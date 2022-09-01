Suze Orman’s Financial Advice Show Archives Coming To Amazon Freevee

Financial advisor Suze Orman has inked a a two-year licensing deal with Amazon Freevee to bring back all 14 seasons of The Suze Orman Show.

The deal includes multi-territory streaming rights including the US, UK, and Germany, with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to the full library of 592 episodes of the financial advice series.

Amazon Freevee

Starting today, 207 episodes will be released, with more episodes of The Suze Orman Show rolling out each month until the end of the year in the US. The series will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK later this year, and in Germany next year.

The series originally aired on CNBC between 2002 and 2015.

“Suze Orman is one of the most respected and recognized experts in personal finance. As viewers around the world seek answers to their questions about money management and the global economy, we couldn’t think of a better moment to make this show available—or a better partner than Suze,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming at Amazon Studios. “We are honored she chose Amazon Freevee as the new, long-awaited destination to exclusively stream The Suze Orman Show—allowing audiences free access to the evergreen wisdom and practical advice she has shared with millions throughout the years.”

“You should be so thrilled that Freevee is bringing back all episodes of The Suze Orman Show, because it gave financial freedom to millions of people,” said a statement from Orman. “Freevee is the perfect new home for my show because it’s completely free of charge, so of course, YOU ARE APPROVED to watch it!”