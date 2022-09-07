‘Superman & Lois’: Michael Bishop To Play Jonathan Kent In Recasting In CW Series

The CW has found its Jonathan Kent. Australian actor Michael Bishop has been tapped to play the role in the upcoming third season of the CW’s Superman & Lois in a recasting. He replaces Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan in the first two seasons and revealed he would not be returning for Season 3. Jonathan Kent is the son of Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers, with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois revolves around superhero Superman and journalist Lois as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Cast also includes Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Bishop recently made his American film debut with his breakout lead role of DJ Maz in Disney Channel’s Original Movie Spin. His other recent credits include the role of Teddy in the Australian TV series Grace Beside Me, a supporting role in the feature film Swinging Safari, lead roles in short films Shelter, Skin Like Bark, Detention, Pet Rock, Hunter and Gatherer and Indiana. Bishop is repped by Kimberly Kottwitz at Brave Artists Management and Gilchrist Management.