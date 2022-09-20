Sundance Unveils Ticketing Details, On-Sale Dates & Venues For 2023 Film Festival As Online Platform Launches

The Sundance Institute has unveiled key details for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, with regard to ticketing, on-sale dates and venues.

This year’s festival will boast a larger range of ticketing options, with the introduction of the World Cinema Package and the SLC Youth Pass. The World Cinema package, available to both in-person and online attendees, will provide filmgoers with 10 tickets to international documentary and fiction features in the program. The Youth Pass will provide attendees ages 18 to 25 a discounted rate of $200 to experience the Festival around Salt Lake City, with the festival this time around bringing back the Locals Package — a special offer to all Utah residents, which includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the entire Festival, with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public.

Passes and packages will go on sale to the public starting on October 17, with online ticketing packages to go on sale on December 13, and individual tickets opening to the public on January 12, 2023. Special pre-sale access for passes and packages, including the Utah Locals Ticket Package, will be available to Sundance Institute members at the Storyteller and Supporter levels starting October 13, with Sundance Circle donors being able to purchase them beginning October 4. All members can purchase individual tickets early beginning January 11, 2023.

The Utah Festival has also announced that it will this year increase its in-person footprint from last year’s plans, with additional screens in both Park City and Salt Lake City. Premieres, second screenings, talks and events will take place at Park City venues including the Eccles Theatre, Egyptian Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, Park Avenue Theatre, The Ray Theatre, Redstone Cinemas and Prospector Square Theatre, among others. Salt Lake City’s participating venues include Broadway Centre Cinemas, Grnd Theatre, Rose Wagner Center and Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway, with screenings also to take place at the Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room in Sundance, UT.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is taking place from January 19-29, expanding to online audiences on the 24th. Sundance’s online platform is now live at this link, with more information on passes and packages also to be found there.

“We are bringing the upcoming Festival to passionate audiences in attendance in Utah and across the country online, reaffirming our emphasis on discovering new talent, empowering independent artists and projects, and ensuring communities have access to impactful storytelling,” said the Sundance Institute’s CEO, Joana Vicente. “With new offerings and comprehensive options for engagement, we welcome you to join us in celebrating the Festival experience and the programming that drives timely conversations influencing change.”