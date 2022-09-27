‘Sugar’: Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler & Miguel Sandoval Among 5 Cast In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s Colin Farrell-led series Sugar has added Nate Corddry (For All Mankind), Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling), Elizabeth Anweis (Echo 3), Miguel Sandoval (Barry), and Jason Butler Harner (The Handmaid’s Tale) to its ensemble cast.

The L.A.-set contemporary take on a private detective story also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher. It was created by Mark Protosevich with Fernando Meirelles directing.

2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

Protosevich and Meirelles exec produce alongside Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich and the project comes from Apple Studios.

As Deadline revealed in December, the streamer won a heated auction for the project, beating out Netflix.

Sugar marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+ and will stream alongside the global hit series Invasion, which recently received a second-season renewal.

Corddry is repped by The Gersh Agency and Door 24; Chandler is repped by Mosaic, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer; Anweis is repped by Buchwald, Authentic and Morris Yorn; Greene Talent and Link Entertainment rep Sandoval; Harner is repped by ATA Management, A3 Artists Agency & Jackoway Tyerman.