‘Succession’ Wins Second Drama Series Emmy; Jesse Armstrong Says It’s A Big Week For Successions: “I’m Not Saying We’re More Legitimate” Than King Charles

It was another big night for Succession.

The HBO drama picked up its second Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series with its third season picking up the same award that its second season won in 2020.

The series beat Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets to the last prize of the night.

Creator Jesse Armstrong said it was a “big week for successions”, coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles becoming King Charles III.

“Evidently a little bit more voting than in our winning than for Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people. But we are incredibly grateful to have this is a wonderful honor. This group is an extraordinary. It’s a team effort,” he added.

The series, which is produced by HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, also won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Matthew Macfadyen picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award.

Last year, The Crown won the award for its fourth season, while Succession was not eligible.

In 2020, Succession won for its second season, while its first season was beaten by the final season of Game of Thrones

Succession was the most nominated program at the Emmys with 25 nominations.

The black comedy’s third season saw Brian Cox’s Logan Roy foil a plot by his children, played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, with the help of Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans. The season launched in October 2021.

It is heading into its fourth season, which will feature 10 episodes, and will see the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson move even closer and this prospect provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys.