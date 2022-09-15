Sublime Biopic In The Works At 3000 Pictures With Francis Lawrence Directing

EXCLUSIVE: One of the ’90s biggest music acts is getting the biopic treatment from Hollywood as a new film on rock band Sublime is in development Sony Pictures with The Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence attached to direct. Sony’s 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, about:blank, Dave Kaplan, and Peter Paterno are developing the film, with Kaplan and and Paterno being a driving force behind the property for years and played a huge part in putting the pieces together.

Ozark scribe Chris Mundy is writing the script, with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready producing for Chernin Entertainment along with Lawrence from about:blank and Kaplan of Surfdog/DKM and Paterno of KHPS producing. Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, Troy Nowell and Jakob Nowell on behalf of Bradley Nowell’s estate, and Surfdog/DKM’s Scott Seine are executive producing. Cameron MacConomy is executive producing for about:blank.

“Wow — we can’t believe this is finally happening, and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” said Sublime’s Gaugh and Wilson, along with Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell and son Jake. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

The laid-back Long Beach trio Sublime spawned an entire genre — fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back-porch folk introspection and hip-hop swagger. The wide appeal of Sublime’s music made them a household name, a milestone uniquely reached only after the untimely passing of lead singer Bradley Nowell at 28 just as the band was catching fire. “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Wrong Way,” and “Doin’ Time” endure as innovative staples from the ’90s alternative boom with continued radio airplay and massive commercial success 30 years after they first hit the airwaves. The music remains timeless – bringing together an expansive community of listeners and passionate fans from all across the musical spectrum, cementing Sublime as a cultural staple that continues to live on and reach new audiences.

“We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told,” said manager Kaplan. “They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day. Peter Paterno and I spent the last six years searching for the right partners, and we are pinching ourselves with this ‘Dream Team’ of Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva at 3000 Pictures, Francis Lawrence, Chris Mundy and the Chernin folks and can’t wait to see this film get made.”

Marisa Paiva is overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Jamie Spetner, Director of Development at Chernin Entertainment, has been integral to the project and will oversee for Chernin.

Lawrence has been quite the in-demand director as he is not only readying the release of Netflix’s Slumberland starring Jason Momoa and is in production on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, he also recently signed on to direct Netflix’s Bioshock adaptation.

Mundy was nominated five times for an Emmy Award for Netflix series Ozark, for which he was the showrunner and executive producer. His other writing credits include Bloodline and Low Winter Sun.

Lawrence is repped by CAA, Three Arts and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Mundy is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Sublime is repped by Peter Paterno & Joe Carlone for King Holmes Paterno & Soriano.