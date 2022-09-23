Student Academy Award Winners Revealed

And the Student Academy Awards go to …

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named 14 filmmakers as winners of its 49th student competition. See the list below.

All of the winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category.

The winners will be honored during an October 20 ceremony at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, where the medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the four award categories will be announced. The gala will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

The competition received nearly 1,800 entries from 614 colleges and universities around the world. In a change from previous years, the Student Academy Awards no longer distinguish between U.S.-based and international schools for categories. All eligible submissions now qualify for the competition category the filmmaker selected in their submission application.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972 to provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work. Past winners — including Pete Docter, Spike Lee and Robert Zemeckis — have gone on to receive 65 Oscar nominations and have won or shared 14 awards.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Student Academy Awards:

Alternative/Experimental

Olivia Peace, Against Reality

University of Southern California

Animation

Jan Gadermann and Sebastian Gadow, Laika & Nemo

Konrad Wolf Film University of Babelsberg, Germany

Lachlan Pendragon, An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Griffith Film School, Australia

Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard and Nicolas Mayeur, The Seine’s Tears

Pôle 3D Digital & Creative School, France

Documentary

Shuhao Tse, Found

New York University

Jared Peraglia, Here to Stay

New York University

Gabriella Canal and Michael Fearon, Seasons

Columbia University

Narrative

Nils Keller, Almost Home

University of Television and Film Munich, Germany

Welf Reinhart, Rooms

University of Television and Film Munich, Germany

Freddy Macdonald, Shedding Angels

American Film Institute