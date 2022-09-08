Streamys Return To Live In-Person Ceremony, Set 2022 Date

EXCLUSIVE: dick clark productions and Tubefilter today announced the return of the The YouTube Streamy Awards on December 4.

It will be the first time the event has happened in-person since 2019. And after two years of remote shows, the creator community’s biggest night returns to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and unexpected moments. For the fifth consecutive year, the Streamys will themselves stream exclusively on YouTube at YouTube.com/Streamys.

“The Streamys have consistently sought to form meaningful partnerships within the vibrant, fast-paced, and growing creator economy in an effort to amplify and serve as a springboard for exceptional culture makers. We are excited to continue that collaboration with this year’s show and craft a memorable, in-person experience for the creator community,” said Drew Baldwin, the Streamys co-founder and CEO of Tubefilter.

New categories for 2022 include a slew of new gaming focused awards such as Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, and Competitive Gamer, as well as categories for VTubers who predominantly use a virtual avatar and the popular Just Chatting genre of streaming content. Nominations for all award categories will be announced in October.

Streamys highlights include:

● The show has seen consistent year-over-year growth with a notable YouTube viewership increase of 43% from 2020 to 2021, with the 2021 show garnering over 9.6 million views to date.

● Since its conception, creator involvement in the Streamys has continued to grow, as exemplified with the debut of Creator Honors—allowing past winners to directly recognize creators whose work has personally resonated with them.

● Recognition by the Streamys Academy has helped catapult new online creators into the wider entertainment industry with the Breakout Creator category proving to be a strong indicator of success in the online and mainstream world. Past winners of Breakout Creator include Emma Chamberlain, Charli D’Amelio, Liza Koshy, Bella Poarch, and MrBeast.

● Top creators featured in the 2021 show included: Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Dream, Jay Shetty, Larray, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Markiplier, Mark Rober, Quenlin Blackwell, Tai Verdes, and ZHC.

● Some of the most relevant pop culture figures and rising stars in the entertainment industry have gotten in on the Streamys excitement. Normani, Kim Petras, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Future, Doja Cat, and Mäneskin are just a few of the names that have performed on the show, while celebrities including Paris Hilton and Derek Hough have also made appearances.

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.