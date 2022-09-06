‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink, Fresh Off Venice Movie ‘The Whale’, Joins Scott Free & Augenschein Thriller ‘Berlin Nobody’ With Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off strong notices for Darren Aronofsky’s Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been tapped to star with Eric Bana (Munich) and Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) in thriller Berlin Nobody, which got underway in the German capital today.

Rising German actor Jonas Dassler — who got his breakthrough as a 1970s murderer in Fatih Akin’s Berlin title The Golden Glove — and Sophie Rois (Tom Tykwer’s Drei and Der Architekt) have also joined the cast of Jordan Scott’s movie about American ex-pat and social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality. While he immerses himself in German cultism, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes entwined with a mysterious and enigmatic local boy (Dassler). The film is inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo.

Produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss alongside Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope, the movie is executive-produced by Augenschein’s Jonathan Saubach. Protagonist Pictures and Augenschein Sales are jointly handling worldwide sales. Pic is backed by Logical Pictures, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and the DFFF.

The project, which we first announced earlier this year, is the second film under the sales partnership between Augenschein and Protagonist, the first being survival thriller The Dive.

Fast-rising Sink is best known for Stranger Things, The Glass Castle, Fear Street 2, and series American Odyssey.

Scott writes and directs Berlin Nobody. She has previously directed commercials for Audi, Nike, Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans and Nespresso. Kiernan Shipka was previously attached to star but is no longer aboard.