‘Strange Darling’: Miramax Sets Cat & Mouse Thriller With Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner, Barbara Hershey & Ed Begley Jr

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax is producing the J.T. Mollner-directed thriller Strange Darling, which is currently shooting in Portland, OR with Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher, Scream: The TV Series), Kyle Gallner (Smile, Dinner in America), Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere, Better Call Saul) and Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Portrait of a Lady, Black Swan).

The plot is being kept under wraps. Bill Block, Steve Schneider and Roy Lee are producing.

Fitzgerald is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment. Gallner is repped by Paradigm, manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists, and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Hershey is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Impression Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Begley is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment Management.

