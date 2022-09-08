Skip to main content
Steve Bannon Surrenders To Face New York State Charges Alleging Donor Fraud

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon, former aide to Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to face New York state charges of money laundering and conspiracy.

An unsealed indictment claims that Bannon schemed to defraud via the non profit We Build The Wall Inc., which raised money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Bannon was previously charged in a federal case over the non profit, but was pardoned by Trump before he left office.

Arriving at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Bannon told reporters that the charges were political motivated, time to the midterm elections, per the AP. He previously called the charges “phony.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and state Attorney General Letitia James are planning a press conference at 1 PM ET.

More to come.

