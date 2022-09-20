Stephen Graham To Star In ITV Neo-Nazi Drama; RTL+ & Constantin’s ‘Hagen’ Sets Cast; ‘Master Cleaners’ Deals; ‘Unbroken’ Sells; BBC Hire — Global Briefs

Stephen Graham To Star In ITV Neo-Nazi Drama ‘The Walk-In’

ITV’s has ordered a five-part drama, The Walk-In, a true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man. Stephen Graham (This is England, Time, The Virtues) will star in the ITV Studios series from writer Jeff Pope as activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation Hope Not Hate. Bafta-award winning director Paul Andrew Williams directs the series, reuniting him with Pope — the pair has worked together previously on A Confession and Isolation Stories. They are both executive producers alongside Graham and another regular collaborator, Tom Dunbar. Jo Johnson (Unsaid Stories, Ackley Bridge) is producing. Filming for The Walk-In tookin London and surrounding areas and the drama will air on ITV on Monday October 3 for five consecutive weeks. ITV Studios has International distribution. Here’s a first-look trailer.

Constantin Sets Cast For RTL+ Drama Series/Film ‘Hagen’

Germany’s Constantin Film has set cast for upcoming RTL+ fantasy epic Hagen, which is set to become both a cinema film and a six-part series for the streamer. The show, from directing duo Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stennart, is a reinterpretation of Nibelungenlied and will star Gijs Naber as the titlular Hagen von Tronje; Jannis Niewöhner as antagonist Siegfried, Lilja van der Zwaag as Kriemhild and Dominic Marcus Singer as Gunter. Rosalinde Mynster, Jördis Triebel and Jörg Hartmann have

Hager cast: L-r: Jannis Niewöhner (Siegfried), Lilja van der Zwaag (Kriemhild), Gijs Naber (Hagen von Tronje) and Dominic Marcus Singer (Gunter) Constantin Film/Mathias Bothor

also landed roles. The plot follows weapons master Hagen as he keeps a crisis-ridden kingdom together, while hiding his secret love for the king’s daughter Kriemhild and his own unpredictability. He is forced to decided between love and loyalty after the inexperienced king asks dragonslayer Siegfried von Xanten to help him secure the hand of the dangerous Valkyrie Brunhild in marriage. Lead Naber has won the Netherlands’ Golden Calf for best actor twice and recently starred opposite Léa Seydoux in The Story of My Wife, which is from Oscar-nominated director Ildikó Enyedi and featured in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. Constantin is making Hagen in-house for global cinema and TV exploitation, with RTL Deutschland taking streaming and free TV rights for the film and the series in Germany. Doron Wisotzky also wrote the screenplay.

Magnify Media Sweeps Up ‘Master Cleaners’ Format Deals

A raft of European territories have picked up Danish cleaning format Master Cleaners from distributor Magnify Media, while Hostile Planet producer Plimsoll Productions is remaking in the UK and U.S. Format rights are under negotiation in Australia and have been acquired by The Oslo Company (Norway), ITV Studios (France), Bildergarten Entertainment (Germany), HEUS (Holland), Lotus Production and Mediawan Finland (Finland). The show pits obsessive cleaners against perfectionists in a multi-round competition. Each contestant is challenged with a slew of surprising, dirty tasks and one is crowned Master Cleaner. The show was sold by Magnify Media, which picked it up after MipTV, and Magnify owner Plimsoll has taken UK and U.S. format rights. “Master Cleaners is relatable television gold, it’s a delightfully universal format that’s sure to appeal to both UK and US markets,” said Karen Plumb, Head of Factual Entertainment at Plimsoll.

ZDF’s ‘Unbroken’ Cracks Streaming And TV Deals

German suspense thriller drama series Unbroken is selling internationally. Turkcell in Turkey and Poland’s OTT platform CDA Polska have taken local streaming rights, while SBS (Australia), Brazil’s Globo TV, Polar+ (France), three Baltic channels (LTV, LRT and EER) and GSN in the UK and U.S., where it will feature on Walter Presents, have taken broadcast rights. Spafax, the travel media network, has licensed it for Germany, Qatar and Oman and French production company Newen has secured the format rights. The ZDFneo original, produced by ZDF Studios-affiliate Network Movie, received 700,000 views per episode on German streamer ZDFmediathek during its launch month and rated well on ZDFneo Starring Aylin Tezel, it follows a police detective on a tireless search to find her newborn baby after she is kidnapped while pregnant. Sebastian Krekeler, Director Drama, ZDF Studios said: “Unbroken has been one of our most successful scripted titles over the last year. A ratings hit, it has been honoured with prestigious nominations and an award so it’s no surprise that this drama has found a home in four continents.”

BBC Signs Talent Commissioning Boss

The BBC has signed a Director of Talent,Commissioning from A League of Their Own producer CPL Productions. In the newly-created role, Dawn Beresford will develop and lead plans that drive the strategy for commissioning roles at the BBC, working closely with the senior creative team, along with indie relations, resourcing and creative diversity. She joins from CPL and Arrow International Media, where she similarly oversaw talent development. BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said Beresford “brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and will help us continue to find and nurture the best commissioning teams at the BBC.”