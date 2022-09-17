‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera

Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera.

Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16.

In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.

Here’s the logline: “Welcome to High Water – a next level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls of the headquarters. As the label’s talent roster grows, High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) faces murder charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies. His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones (Milian) struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour and stepping out of her role as the woman behind the empire all while carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all.

Caught in the maelstrom is a collective of talented young artists that have been mentored to become top selling rappers and dance superstars: Rigo (Terrence Green), Poppy (Kendra Willis), Tal (Keiynan Lonsdale), Davis (Carlito Olivero), Odalie (Jade Chynoweth) and mysterious newcomer Angel (Rebbi Rosie), who all find that living your dream has a price.”



Step Up is created and executive produced by Holly Sorensen. Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who served as producers on the original Step Up films, also executive produce through their Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film, also executive produce through Free Association production company and Everheart Productions, Inc., respectively. Erik Feig, who served as producer on all the films and oversaw the franchise while an executive at Lionsgate, executive produces via his production shingle Picturestart. Bill Brown also serves as writer and executive producer, and Dawn Wilkinson serves as director and executive producer.

Starz had announced a new season of Step Up a little over a month after Rivera lost her life in a swimming accident in Lake Piru. She was 33.

The decision was made to recast her role along with the support of the cast, producers and Rivera’s family, after careful consideration of several factors, including the highly serialized nature of the show and the fact that her character is so central to the storytelling, according to Starz.

Step Up Season 3 will premiere October 16 at midnight on the Starz app, all StarzPlay streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform across all territories. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 10 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

