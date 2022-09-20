Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features Launches ‘Hollywood Gold’ Podcast On Iconic Films; First Season To Explore Titles Including ‘American Beauty’, ‘Election’ And ‘Thelma & Louise’

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features has announced the launch of Hollywood Gold, a new talk show podcast that will pull back the curtain on the making of some of the industry’s most iconic movies, through interviews with notable producers and filmmakers.

The series will profile a wide range of films and feature conversations with such producers as Fred Roos (The Outsiders), Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise), Ron Shelton (Bull Durham), Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa (Election), and Bruce Cohen and Dan Jinks (American Beauty). From stories of how the Weinsteins refused to approve the infamous Scream mask, to how The Princess Diaries inspired Julie Andrews’ return to film after a 10 year hiatus and launched Anne Hathaway’s career, to unknown filmmaker Martin Scorcese discovering Robert De Niro in the casting process for Mean Streets, the podcast will shine a light on the often unseen and unheard efforts of getting a feature film made.

Stay Gold Features

Hollywood Gold will launch on the Spreaker platform beginning September 28th, with new episodes being released every two weeks. Lonely Weekend produces, with Stay Gold Features executive producing.

Lundberg’s independent film finance and production company Stay Gold Features has produced nine features since its 2016 launch, all of which have been financed or acquired by major distributors. The company most recently produced Nikyatu Jusu’s supernatural horror Nanny, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. The film was subsequently acquired by Blumhouse and Amazon, in one of the biggest sales of the festival, for release this fall. Other recent releases from Stay Gold include Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet for Focus Features, starring Cynthia Erivo in her Oscar nominated role; Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, which was nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards; Nikole Beckwith’s Together Together starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, which was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards; and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton.

Additional Stay Gold Features films include Sundance Film Festival breakout Patti Cake$ starring Danielle Macdonald, which was acquired and distributed by Fox Searchlight; A Ciambra, directed by Jonas Carpignano, which was Italy’s 2018 Oscar submission; and writer-director David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield, which was acquired and distributed by A24.

Prior to launching Stay Gold, Lundberg was a co-founding partner of Red Crown Productions, where she produced Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation and Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name Is Doris. She was previously a partner at Plum Pictures where she produced over 20 films, including Golden Globe Best Picture winner The Kids Are All Right.

Stay Gold is repped by Hamish Berry and Eugene Pikulin at Bruns Brennan & Berry, PC and UTA.