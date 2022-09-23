‘Icons Unearthed: Star Wars’ Picked Up By Amazon Freevee In The UK

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has picked up Icons Unearthed: Star Wars for the UK, the doc series that features the first tell-all on-camera interview with George Lucas’ former wife Marcia Lucas.

The landmark series aired over the summer in the U.S. on Vice TV and has since been renewed for a second season, which will showcase The Simpsons.

Icons Unearthed takes a deep dive into the Star Wars universe and features the first on-camera interview with the creator’s former wife and the original trilogy’s Oscar-winning editor.

Produced by the Nacelle Company and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Icons Unearthed travels to all 50 U.S. states along with Tunisia, England, Canada and Italy, featuring interviews with others involved with the series including Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, and Tom Spina.

Show is executive produced by Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost.

The acquisition is something of a coup for AVoD Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDB TV, which is looking to establish itself in the international market. In the U.S., the streamer has ordered a version of hit Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner, which comes from former Late Show with David Letterman writer Jon Beckerman.